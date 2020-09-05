STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Mulugu turns hotbed as 93 test positive after attending death ceremony lunch

Many Covid-19 cases are going unnoticed in the rural areas as surveillance and implementation of preventive measures are poor, rendering the Health Department helpless.  

Published: 05th September 2020 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Covid testing, Coronavirus testing

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MULUGU: Mulugu district has emerged as a hotbed for Covid-19 cases, with 93 people testing positive in a single village alone. The cases were reported from VRK Puram village of Venkatapuram mandal, where public representatives and villagers imposed a lockdown on Friday. The district administration, too, has deployed Medical and Health Department teams to conduct Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) on all villagers.

The spurt in cases were reported after residents of VRK Puram, a week ago, attended the 10th day ceremony of a person who had died of health issues. But little did they know that one among them, who served them lunch, was infected with Covid-19. By August-end, 25 people had tested positive for the deadly virus in the village. 

The district administration immediately sent four medical teams to the village and set up a testing centre at the local government school. On Friday, the teams collected 600 samples by conducting RATs, wherein 93 people tested positive. They have all been advised home isolation.

Many Covid-19 cases are going unnoticed in the rural areas as surveillance and implementation of preventive measures are poor, rendering the Health Department helpless.  Authorities of the District Medical and Health Department have urged the administration to keep an eye on mass gatherings, check whether Covid-19 norms were strictly implemented, and take action against rule-breakers.

Speaking to Express, Mulugu District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) A Appaiah said, “We conducted 600 RATs and tested all villagers. Of them, 93 have been infected. All the positive cases are asymptotic and the patients are in home isolation. We have also declared VRK Puram a containment zone, and deployed Revenue and Police officials. Medical teams are monitoring the people’s health every day. We request the people to avoid mass gatherings and functions.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mulugu Covid-19
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp