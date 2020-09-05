Mulugu turns hotbed as 93 test positive after attending death ceremony lunch

By Express News Service

MULUGU: Mulugu district has emerged as a hotbed for Covid-19 cases, with 93 people testing positive in a single village alone. The cases were reported from VRK Puram village of Venkatapuram mandal, where public representatives and villagers imposed a lockdown on Friday. The district administration, too, has deployed Medical and Health Department teams to conduct Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) on all villagers.

The spurt in cases were reported after residents of VRK Puram, a week ago, attended the 10th day ceremony of a person who had died of health issues. But little did they know that one among them, who served them lunch, was infected with Covid-19. By August-end, 25 people had tested positive for the deadly virus in the village.

The district administration immediately sent four medical teams to the village and set up a testing centre at the local government school. On Friday, the teams collected 600 samples by conducting RATs, wherein 93 people tested positive. They have all been advised home isolation.

Many Covid-19 cases are going unnoticed in the rural areas as surveillance and implementation of preventive measures are poor, rendering the Health Department helpless. Authorities of the District Medical and Health Department have urged the administration to keep an eye on mass gatherings, check whether Covid-19 norms were strictly implemented, and take action against rule-breakers.

Speaking to Express, Mulugu District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) A Appaiah said, “We conducted 600 RATs and tested all villagers. Of them, 93 have been infected. All the positive cases are asymptotic and the patients are in home isolation. We have also declared VRK Puram a containment zone, and deployed Revenue and Police officials. Medical teams are monitoring the people’s health every day. We request the people to avoid mass gatherings and functions.”