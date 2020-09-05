STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana Assembly monsoon session: No masks, no entry for Ministers & MLAs

A decision to this effect was taken during meeting conducted by Telangana Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy and Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Friday.

Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy undergoes a Covid-19 test as Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy waits for his turn at the Assembly premises on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Face masks are mandatory. So are the Covid-19 negative reports. If either of them are missing, there will be no entry for members, staff as well as media personnel when the monsoon session of Telangana Legislature commences on September 7. All the Ministers, MLAs, staff of the Legislature and media personnel will have to undergo Covid-19 tests before attending the session. 

A decision to this effect was taken during meeting conducted by Telangana Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy and Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Friday. As soon as the decision was taken, officials started conducting Covid-19 tests at the Assembly premises. Among those who underwent tests on the day were Assembly Speaker Srinivas Reddy, Council chairman Sukhender Reddy, MLAs Guvvala Balaraju and Jogu Ramanna. All of them tested negative. 

Ahead of the start of the Legislature session, all the Ministers, MLA and MLCs will be provided with Covid-19 kits.Speaking to the media after Friday’s meeting, Legislative Assembly Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy, said: “We are following the guidelines issued by the Parliament in conducting the Assembly session. The six-feet distance would be maintained in both Assembly and Legislature. To ensure that the physical distancing is maintained in both the Houses, 40 additional seats will be provided in the Assembly and eight extra seats in the Council.”

The Minister also informed that PPE kits, rapid antigen test kits, oximeters and two ambulances would be kept ready at the premises.  The marshals and the staff of the Legislature have to undergo Covid-19 tests two days before the commencement of the session. The GHMC staff would sanitise the premises of the Assembly, Council and MLA quarters on a daily basis during the session. Both the Houses and mikes would be sanitised twice in a day. 

Besides the regular doctors available with the Legislature Secretariat, some more doctors who have knowledge of Covid-19 would be deployed for the session. Along with Ministers, MLAs and MLCs, only one personal assistant would be allowed into the Assembly or Council. While visitors will be prohibited during the monsoon session, their gallery would be allocated to the media. 

Meanwhile, Speaker Pocharam said that the arrangements for the session being held in a “unusual situation” have been reviewed in co-ordination with police and other officials. He also said that due to the precautionary measures taken by the State government, the Covid-19 positive cases and the death rate are very less in the State. However, all the staff should undergo Covid-19 tests and should bring the report.  
“Those who have tested positive for Covid-19 will not be allowed to attend the session,” the Speaker said. 
“Thermal screening will be done the entrance of the Assembly. It is better that those who have cold and cough do not come to attend the session,” the Speaker added.

