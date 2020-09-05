Procure seeds for Yasangi, directs Minister

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy directed the officials concerned to procure required seed stocks for the Yasangi (Rabi) season.

At a review meeting with Agriculture officials here on Friday, the Minister asked the officials to procure required seeds of groundnut, bengal gram and paddy, as the farmers would mostly raise these crops due to availability of water in plenty this year.

Reddy directed the officials to procure complete seed stocks by September end and ensure that farmers get the seeds on time.