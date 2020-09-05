R&R colony residents spot, kill king cobra

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: The residents of the Kondapochamma R&R colony at Tunki Bollaram village were shocked to their core on Friday when they spotted a four-metre-long king cobra in their area. The poisonous snake was found at the residence of a person named Shadul.

Once it started moving around, the local residents started panicking, as a result of which a tense situation prevailed in the colony for some time. Meanwhile, a few locals swung into action and killed the snake and burned its carcass.

However, with this incident the locals are now scared to even step out, let alone allow their children to play outside.