Stay humane, don’t be Singhams, PM Modi tells young IPS officers

The PM interacted online with a probationary IPS officer, Aditya Mishra from Madhya Pradesh, who contracted Covid-19 and recovered.

Published: 05th September 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a virtual interaction with young police officers in New Delhi on Friday | PTI

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday praised police forces across the country for collectively putting forward a humane face during the Covid-19 lockdown.He stressed that they must continue taking up collective initiatives that change public perception of police as a danda-wielding force which commits atrocities. 

Modi was addressing the ‘Dikshant Parade’ of probationary Indian Police Service (IPS) officers graduating from the prestigious Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad. The PM interacted online with a probationary IPS officer, Aditya Mishra from Madhya Pradesh, who contracted Covid-19 and recovered. “The human face of Khaki uniform has been engraved in public memory due to the good work done by police especially during this Covid-19 pandemic,” the PM said. 

Speaking to a probationary officer from Bihar, Tanushree, allotted to Jammu and Kashmir, Modi exhorted women police personnel to engage with mothers in terrorism-hit J&K and prevent youngsters from taking the “wrong path”. 

Modi also showered praise on the people of the newly created UT and said they are “lovely” people of Kashmir who have the special ability to learn new things. The PM asked the probationary officers to desist from creating fear or intimidation tactics to make their presence felt as shown in the Singham movies. He advised them to rather bring about a qualitative change among the police personnel whom they command and also to develop lasting relationships with the people under their jurisdiction. When a probationary officer allotted to Tamil Nadu spoke with the Prime Minister regarding the stress that police officers have to face in their jobs, he advised that practising yoga and pranayam will prove helpful.

Modi also asked the probationary officers to proficiently use technologies like Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, which he said are the new weapons. Speaking on the importance of training and Mission Karmayogi programme of the Central government, Modi praised the Director of SVPNA, Atul Karwal and pointed out that even though he can get any top position in the police force, he chose to serve again at SVPNPA. The parade saw 131 probationary IPS officers, including 28 women, of the 71st Regular Recruits batch, pass out of the academy. Of these, 11 probationary officers, including two women, are allotted to Telangana cadre while five are allotted to Andhra Pradesh.

Commitment will inspire youngsters: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah wished the IPS officers of 2018 batch and said he was confident that their commitment towards service will inspire youngsters to join the police service. As many as 131 probationers, including 28 women, of the 2018 batch completed their training in the academy

