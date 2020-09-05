Two days ahead of Assembly session, Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao tests COVID-19 positive

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two days ahead of the monsoon session of Telangana Legislature, Finance Minister T Harish Rao tested positive for Covid-19.

The Minister is currently under home quarantine and will not attend the monsoon session that is set to commence from September 7.

Harish Rao is among the few Ministers in the state, who frequently interact with the public. He has been always seen using a mask and taking necessary precautions during public interactions.

After developing mild symptoms including body pain, Harish got tested on Friday. The test report came on late Friday night.

The government had planned to have a debate in the Assembly during this session, on the lopsided economic policies of Central government, causing severe financial loss to the state.

In the absence of Harish Rao, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to handle Finance subject in the Assembly.



