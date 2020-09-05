STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana High Court issues SOP for physical hearings

The Court will accept either online filing of cases or physical mode and the latter will be scrutinized after due disinfection after 48 hours in normal course.

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE Telangana High Court on Friday issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the limited physical hearing of some of the benches in High Court premises from September 7 to 11. As part of the SOP, the entire HC premises will be disinfected twice each day. All the stakeholders concerned have to leave the court premises soon after their work is over. Considering the present ‘unlock’ situation and suggestions given by various stakeholders, including HC Bar association, the court issued the SOP for having physical hearing on an experimental basis.

The Court will accept either online filing of cases or physical mode and the latter will be scrutinized after due disinfection after 48 hours in normal course. According to registrar general A Venkateswara Reddy, all the stakeholders, including advocates, parties- in-person and others concerned, have to contact registrar (protocol), registrar (management) and registrar (IT cum CPC) for any assistance or clarification. No one with symptoms of cough, fever, or running nose will be allowed inside.

