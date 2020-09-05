Telangana reports 10 deaths, 2,478 new COVID-19 cases

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana detected 2,478 cases of Covid-19, taking active case tally to 32,994. With this, the State-wide tally reached 1,35,884. A total of 10 deaths were also reported taking the death toll to 866.

Though the cases were on a higher side, there was a sharp drop in cases reported from GHMC limits, which were just 267. This despite the State conducting nearly 62,543 tests, cumulatively. However, it is not known how many tests were specifically conducted in GHMC limits.

A slight drop in cases was also seen in neighbouring districts of Rangareddy and Medchal which reported 171 and 190 cases, respectively.

Meanwhile, districts such as Nalgonda, Karimnagar, and Khammam reported sharp spikes of 135, 129, and 128 cases, respectively.

Among those testing positive, the majority are asymptomatic and in home isolation barring 7,264 people, who have been hospitalised.