STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana reports 10 deaths, 2,478 new COVID-19 cases

Those testing positive are mostly asymptomatic and under home isolation.

Published: 05th September 2020 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

People at a coronavirus testing centre in Hyderabad (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

People at a coronavirus testing centre in Hyderabad (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana detected 2,478 cases of Covid-19, taking active case tally to 32,994. With this, the State-wide tally reached 1,35,884. A total of 10 deaths were also reported taking the death toll to 866.

Though the cases were on a higher side, there was a sharp drop in cases reported from GHMC limits, which were just 267. This despite the State conducting nearly 62,543 tests, cumulatively. However, it is not known how many tests were specifically conducted in GHMC limits.

A slight drop in cases was also seen in neighbouring districts of Rangareddy and Medchal which reported 171 and 190 cases, respectively.

Meanwhile, districts such as Nalgonda, Karimnagar, and Khammam reported sharp spikes of 135, 129, and 128 cases, respectively.

Among those testing positive, the majority are asymptomatic and in home isolation barring 7,264 people, who have been hospitalised. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana Covid-19 GHMC
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp