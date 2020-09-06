Bureaucratic logjam: Mortal remains of Telangana migrant worker reach motherland after 145 days

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The mortal remains of a Telangana migrant worker that was stuck in Saudi Arabia for 145 days after his death due to bureaucratic logjam was finally flown to the Hyderabad on Saturday.

Sunke Rajaiah, 55, of Kondapur village in Velagatur mandal of Jagtial district died on April 14 while being treated at a hospital in Riyadh.

At first, the shipment of the coffin to India was delayed due to the suspension of flights after lockdown came into effect, and, then it was delayed due to red tapism at the Consulate in Dubai.

The issue was brought to the attention of the Indian Embassy in Riyadh on June 21 through the portal MADAD (Consular Services Management System) by T Jeevan Reddy, MLC, Telangana.

Diplomatic officials replied that the Embassy was not aware of the matter and will register the death immediately and begin the repatriation process.

Sending the body was further delayed as the sponsor did not issue the exit permit immediately.

Badugu Laxman, a Telangana social worker in Saudi, worked with his team to send the body from Saudi to India.