STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Bureaucratic logjam: Mortal remains of Telangana migrant worker reach motherland after 145 days

Sunke Rajaiah, 55, of Kondapur village in Velagatur mandal of Jagtial district died on April 14 while being treated at a hospital in Riyadh.

Published: 06th September 2020 12:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The  mortal remains of a Telangana migrant worker that was stuck in Saudi Arabia for 145 days after his death due to bureaucratic logjam was finally flown to the Hyderabad on Saturday. 

Sunke Rajaiah, 55, of Kondapur village in Velagatur mandal of Jagtial district died on April 14 while being treated at a hospital in Riyadh.

At first, the shipment of the coffin to India was delayed due to the suspension of flights after lockdown came into effect, and, then it was delayed due to red tapism at the Consulate in Dubai.

The issue was brought to the attention of the Indian Embassy in Riyadh on June 21 through the portal MADAD (Consular Services Management System) by T Jeevan Reddy, MLC, Telangana.

Diplomatic officials replied that the Embassy was not aware of the matter and will register the death immediately and begin the repatriation process.

Sending the body was further delayed as the sponsor did not issue the exit permit immediately.

Badugu Laxman, a Telangana social worker in Saudi, worked with his team to send the body from Saudi to India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MADAD Consular Services Management System Telangana Migrant Worker Death India Lockdown
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp