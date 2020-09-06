Canal breach in Malakpet floods acres of paddy and cotton crops

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : A sluice for Malakpet reservoir’s canal breached on Friday night, resulting in inundation of several acres of paddy and cotton crops at Malakpet in Konaraopet mandal in the district.

On Saturday morning, farmers rushed to their fields to take stock of the damage done to their crops. The Konaraopet main road was also flooded, due to which traffic was blocked for some time.

Irrigation authorities swung into action to restore the breached sluice to avoid further damage.

To prevent such incidents, work is being carried out to connect the Malakpet reservoir Upper Manair dam, which is part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.

To complete the works by Dusshera, authorities are executing works on a war footing.

A farmer, Kamatam Anand, said his fields, where he had cultivated crops, were completely flooded, and several other farmers too lost their crops.

They requested the State government to estimate the damage to crops and provide compensation.

If Malakpet reservoir gets breached, crops in the villages of Konaraopet, Nizamabad, and Dharmaram, apart from Malakpet itself, are affected.