Celebrate Liberation Day on September 17: Telangana BJP chief to KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded that the State government announce September 17 as the official Telangana Liberation Day.

Criticising Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Bandi Sanjay said that the government was ignoring martyrs who died in the Statehood struggle by not celebrating Liberation Day.

He announced agitations to pressurise the government on the same. BJP cadre would submit representations to Collectors and the Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

On September 15, the party would felicitate artists and hoist the National Flag on September 17 in every polling booth.