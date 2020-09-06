Eleven fuel pumps in Telangana seized, more than 13 arrested for duping people

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad police arrested more than 13 people and seized 11 petrol pumps after busting an interstate gang which installed integrated circuit (IC) chips in the fuel dispensing machines.

IC chips reduce the amount of fuel being dispensed by 30 ml than what is displayed on the screen, resulting in illegal profiteering by pump owner

13 people held in fuel pump racket

For example, if one pays for a litre of fuel, the IC chip would ensure that only 970 ml is dispensed into the automobile, while the quantity of one litre remains unchanged on the display screen.

The 13 arrested include four members of the interstate gang and nine petrol pump owners. Seven more accused in the scam are at large.

The operation was conducted in collaboration with the Legal Metrology Department. A similar operation was also undertaken by the Andhra Pradesh police, which lead to the seizure of 22 petrol pumps.

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar said the gang, in connivance with the petrol pump owners, was using IC chips in two ways. One, they used it on a display screen -- this would reduce fuel delivery by around 30 ml than what the customer pays for but the display screen would not reflect this.

Second, the IC chip is installed on motherboard of the fuel dispensing machine, which restricts the flow or covers up the display. It also allows the petrol pump owner to switch on and off the chip whenever there is an inspection of the machines.

Sajjanar said the key accused, Subhani, has over 10 years experience as a fuel dispensing machine mechanic in East and West Godavari districts of AP. An expert in installing IC chips, he used to purchase these from Jo Joseph and Shibu Thomas from Mumbai.

Subhani would then install the chips in the fuel dispensing machines across the two Telugu States, for which he used to charge petrol pump owners Rs 80,000 to Rs 1,20,000 per installation.

Sajjanar said fuel corporations had developed a software in 2018 for fuel dispensing machines, which the accused in Mumbai decoded within a year.

They hacked into it using IC chips for scamming customers and started to sell them. The arrested gang members are Sk Subhani Basha (32), Sk Baji Baba (19), both residents of Eluru in AP; Madasuguri Shankar (33) and Ippili Malleshwar Rao (24).

The petrol pump owners, who were arrested, are Onnala Raju of Matha filling station (BPCL) at Kothur, Bandi Dashrath (31) of Shiridi Sai Auto Service (IOCL) in Beeramguda and Durga filling stations in Bhanoor (HPCL), Katanguri Arun Kumar (30), manager of a filling station (IOCL) at Anantharam, Peesari Vittal Reddy of Dattasai KSK (IOCL) at Motakondur, Pebba Ramachander of two petrol bunks in Kamareddy, Mudusu Shiva (28), manager of a filling station (BPCL) at Melacheruvu in Suryapet, Maridi Sudheer of Parsuram filling station (HPCL) in Kodad, and J Parameshwar Rao, manager of a station in Medak, among others.