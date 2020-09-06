STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government official dies of COVID-19 in Telanagana hospital a month after being admitted for delivery

A video shot by her husband, Madhava Reddy, before her death, has gone viral on social media.

Pregnant woman

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A woman employed with the State government as an Assistant Commercial Tax Officer (ACTO) at Mehdipatnam died at a corporate hospital in the city one month after getting admitted there for delivery.

She was admitted to the hospital on August 4 and later tested positive for Covid-19.

A video shot by her husband, Madhava Reddy, before her death, has gone viral on social media. In the video, he is seen requesting Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and IT Minister KT Rama Rao for help, stating that he has paid almost Rs 26 lakh to the hospital.

He also pointed out as to how he went around in hospitals in Mahbubnagar for getting his wife admitted, but was denied admission on suspicion that she had Covid-19. 

The video has caused much sensation among social media users in Telangana, as many people have been billed enormous amounts ever since the State allowed private hospitals to treat Covid-19 patients.

However, a spokesperson from the hospital where the woman died told Express that soon after her delivery, her health deteriorated and she had to be put on ventilator support.

She remained on the ventilator for more than three weeks and died on September 3.

The spokesperson said that the hospital had kept Reddy informed regarding her health and the billing amount, and even reduced Rs 4 lakh from his bill.

