KCR, Owaisi taking people for a ride, trying to dilute protests: Shabbir Ali

The Chief Minister held a meeting with leaders from Muslim community at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday, reacting to this Shabbir Ali said the meeting was just an eyewash. 

HYDERABAD: Congress senior leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi were misleading people by making fake promise to build two mosques and a temple at the same site where they were demolished in the Secretariat premises. 

“The meeting was planned by Owaisi to buy some time so that the ongoing agitation would fizzle out. Two mosques and a temple were demolished on July 7 and 8, and the Chief Minister issued a statement on July 10 expressing regret. He had issued a false statement that some damage occurred to places of worship as debris of other buildings fell on them. But in reality, all three places of worship were razed to the ground, which the government later admitted in the High Court,” Ali said and added that CM remained silent on the issue and did not respond to the demands raised by the Congress.

If CM is really honest about reconstruction works, then he should lay the foundation stones before proceeding for the Assembly session on September 7, Shabbir Ali added.

