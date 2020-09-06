Kishan Reddy warns KCR government against creating controversy on GST issues, but assures all help

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy warned the State government not to create controversies on issues related to GST.

He said that the Centre would extend guarantee for the loans taken by the State governments and also bear the interest amount.

Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on Saturday, he said that the Union government had been facing huge financial problem along with other issues.

“Though the Centre has been struggling due to the Covid-19 pandemic just like other nations across the globe, the Union government has not stepped back in extending support to the needy,” he said and added that the Central government had started new schemes such as AtmaNirbhar Bharat to help people tide over the financial crisis.

He said only 2.5 lakh tonnes of urea was due for supply to the State government and refuted the statement of the TRS-led government that 4.64 lakh urea was to be supplied.

He announced that the Union government would accord permission to as many as 325 ginning mills this year apart from the cotton procurement centres in market committees and Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) would procure the cotton by setting up centres in Adilabad, Mahabubnagar, and Warangal.

Kishan said the Union government had sanctioned 168 basti dawakhanas in Hyderabad and such dawakhanas would be set up across the State, wherever necessary.

He urged people to avail Prime Minister Awas Yojana and said that about one lakh applications for the same were pending with the GHMC.