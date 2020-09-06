Lockdown tales: Karimnagar teachers turn farmers to reinvent their careers

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Many teachers and lecturers lost their jobs after lockdown came into effect in March this year.

However, two such persons from Gopalpur village in Karimnagar mandal, instead of blaming their fate decided to reinvent their careers.

Narala Raj Kumar, 31, who was working as a Bio-Science teacher in a private school, shifted to his native village and started paddy cultivation on his three-acre land.

He said his current job keeps him happy and stress free and he plans to expand his work by cultivating vegetables and fruits, soon.

Similarly, 27-year-old lecturer Dadi Laxman after completing his MA and M Com, was teaching commerce in a private college.

After he lost his job in April, he purchased eight buffaloes and started a dairy farm. He is earning close to Rs 80,000 per month now, which is much higher than the salary he used to get as a lecturer.

These two have become role models for their colleagues, who have also lost their jobs. They are not just self-employed but are also happy with the revenue they are generating.

They have been motivating others to become entrepreneurs and turn their lives around.