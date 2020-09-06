STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Srisailam Hydel Power Plant fire: Genco to pay Rs 75 lakh each to kin of nine employees

The Genco Board meeting was held at Vidyut Soudha under the chairmanship of TS Genco and Transco Chairman and Managing Director Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao on Saturday.

Published: 06th September 2020 12:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 10:31 AM

Employees trying to douse the fire in the Srisailam Hydro Electric power plant.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  TS Genco has decided to pay Rs 75 lakh each to the kin of nine employees who died in the fire accident at Srisailam Hydel Power Plant recently. This financial assistance is in addition to the ex gratia announced by the State government. 

The Genco Board meeting was held at Vidyut Soudha under the chairmanship of TS Genco and Transco Chairman and Managing Director Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao on Saturday and a decision to this effect was taken. Rao said family members of the DE, who died in the accident would get a total of Rs 1.25 crore while families of others would get Rs 1 crore each. 

He said it was decided that a job would be offered to one of the family members of the deceased and other assistance would also be provided. The Board meeting unanimously treated the fire accident as a special case while according liberal financial assistance.

“The death of our colleagues has caused immense pain to all of us. Those who died in the accident showed bravery and sacrificed their lives for the organisation. It is our bounden responsibility to extend help as human beings,” Prabhakar Rao said during the meeting

.Prabhakar Rao constituted a three-member committee to revive Srisailam Hydel Plant and to generate power. Genco Hydel, Civil Directors, and Srisailam Project CEs are members of the Committee. 

Extending help

The State government has announced Rs 50 lakh compensation to the kin of deceased DE and Rs 25 lakh each to eight others.

With this the DE’s family will get Rs 1.25 crore and others will get Rs 1 crore each.

