STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana Congress chief sees state Health Minister's role in death of Telangana health staffer

Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the employee was forced to fudge the hospital’s statistics to show caesarean deliveries as natural births.

Published: 06th September 2020 12:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy

TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday lashed out at Health Minister Eatala Rajender for the death of a DTP Operator, Praveen Yadav, in Huzurabad Government Hospital. 

He alleged that the employee was forced to fudge the hospital’s statistics to show caesarean deliveries as natural births.

He was speaking to the media after inaugurating a photo exhibition at Indira Bhavan, on the completion of CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka’s 10-day State tour of government hospitals.

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti
Vikramarka takes a Covid-19 test,

“When Praveen refused, he was dismissed from service and implicated in a false case. He was allegedly subjected to third degree torture by the police and electrocuted which led to his death,” Uttam alleged. 

He said Eatala’s role in Praveen’s death would be exposed in the event of a fair probe.

Uttam praised Bhatti Vikramarka for visiting Covid-19 designated public hospitals across the State and alleged that the public healthcare system was deliberately destroyed so as to benefit the private hospitals.  

He said that the Health Minister should name the private hospitals whose 50 percent beds were acquired and at what cost. The TRS government was still trying to ‘manage’ Covid-19 situation by tampering with the statistics and creating an illusion of beating the disease, he said. 

2BHKs a scam: Revanth  

Addressing a press meet, TPCC working president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy alleged that the State government had constructed only 128 double bedroom houses in the GHMC limits.

He said that the poor were facing a burden of about Rs 1,200 crore in the form of rents as they had not been allotted the 2BHKs. He announced that he would tour all wards in his constituency from October 3.

Conduct tests on everyone in TS: Bhatti

Bhatti Vikramarka demanded that the government conduct Covid-19 tests on all the citizens of the State and that its treatment be included under Aarogyasri Scheme.

He announced that Congress leaders would meet Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy to brief them about the pathetic conditions prevailing in public hospitals.

If the Government fails to react, then the Congress would move the High Court and also raise the issue in the forthcoming Assembly session. 

Gudur asks health staff to file complaints

Hyderabad: TPCC treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy criticised the government for not providing adequate safety equipment to health staff. He urged the doctors, who have been infected, to register criminal complaints against the authorities for supplying poor quality PPE kits. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Eatala Rajender Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee N Uttam Kumar Reddy
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp