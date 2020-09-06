Telangana Congress chief sees state Health Minister's role in death of Telangana health staffer

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday lashed out at Health Minister Eatala Rajender for the death of a DTP Operator, Praveen Yadav, in Huzurabad Government Hospital.

He alleged that the employee was forced to fudge the hospital’s statistics to show caesarean deliveries as natural births.

He was speaking to the media after inaugurating a photo exhibition at Indira Bhavan, on the completion of CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka’s 10-day State tour of government hospitals.

“When Praveen refused, he was dismissed from service and implicated in a false case. He was allegedly subjected to third degree torture by the police and electrocuted which led to his death,” Uttam alleged.

He said Eatala’s role in Praveen’s death would be exposed in the event of a fair probe.

Uttam praised Bhatti Vikramarka for visiting Covid-19 designated public hospitals across the State and alleged that the public healthcare system was deliberately destroyed so as to benefit the private hospitals.

He said that the Health Minister should name the private hospitals whose 50 percent beds were acquired and at what cost. The TRS government was still trying to ‘manage’ Covid-19 situation by tampering with the statistics and creating an illusion of beating the disease, he said.

2BHKs a scam: Revanth

Addressing a press meet, TPCC working president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy alleged that the State government had constructed only 128 double bedroom houses in the GHMC limits.

He said that the poor were facing a burden of about Rs 1,200 crore in the form of rents as they had not been allotted the 2BHKs. He announced that he would tour all wards in his constituency from October 3.

Conduct tests on everyone in TS: Bhatti

Bhatti Vikramarka demanded that the government conduct Covid-19 tests on all the citizens of the State and that its treatment be included under Aarogyasri Scheme.

He announced that Congress leaders would meet Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy to brief them about the pathetic conditions prevailing in public hospitals.

If the Government fails to react, then the Congress would move the High Court and also raise the issue in the forthcoming Assembly session.

Gudur asks health staff to file complaints

Hyderabad: TPCC treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy criticised the government for not providing adequate safety equipment to health staff. He urged the doctors, who have been infected, to register criminal complaints against the authorities for supplying poor quality PPE kits.