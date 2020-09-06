Telangana forest department officials spot fresh pugmarks of tiger in Bhupalpally

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY : Forest Department officials found fresh pugmarks of a tiger that has been prowling in Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district and, reportedly, migrated to the Peddapalli forest area recently, on Saturday.

According to Bhupalpally District Forest Officer (DFO) K Purushottam, the pugmarks were spotted at Vencharami Hill near Tadicherla village of Malharrao mandal in the district.

Forest officials inspect the pugmarks

of a tiger spotted at Vencharami

Hill near Tadicherla village on

Saturday

It is learnt that the tiger has been moving along the banks of Manair river on the Bhupalpally-Peddapalli border for quite some time.

It maybe recalled that on August 30, a few farmers of Odedu village had spotted the wild animal.

Upon learning about the incident, the forest officials reached the village and installed CCTVs in the Nimmagudem forest area where the tiger was spotted.

Meanwhile, the DFO has requested the people not to panic.

“Though the officials there have not identified pugmarks of the tiger in the Peddapalli forest area, we assume that the wild animal must have migrated to the neighbouring district as the CCTVs have never spotted the tiger after its installation,” he said and added that they will get a clarity on this by Sunday.

Meanwhile, he has urged the locals to be cautious while moving through forests and requested them to avoid it unless necessary.