Telangana WCD Ministry website posts Aadhaar details, deletes it later
When Express contacted officials of the WDCW Department, they admitted that it was a privacy issue and deleted the webpage.
Published: 06th September 2020 12:56 AM | Last Updated: 06th September 2020 09:48 AM
HYDERABAD: A website of Telangana’s Women Development and Child Welfare Department published sensitive details such as Aadhaar number of candidates shortlisted for certain jobs for a week.
The website had listed the names of candidates shortlisted for jobs under ICPS scheme