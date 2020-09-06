War of words erupts during MCK meeting

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao and former mayor S Ravinder Singh exchanged heated arguments in the presence of BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar at Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) general body meeting on Saturday. The argument began over seating arrangement issue (the former mayor was allotted a seat in the back row), but quickly spiralled into allegations of misuse of funds.

Ravinder alleged that Sunil Rao had bought his new car with corporation funds, while Rao alleged that Singh had used corporation funds to lay tiles while he was mayor. Meanwhile, BJP corporators staged a protest in the meeting hall over the misuse of funds by the current authorities. The commotion came to a halt only when Collector K Shashanka discussed the issues with the parties.