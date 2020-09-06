Yes to NEET, but no to Q Hour, fumes Asad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central government which dropped Question Hour from the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament citing Covid-19, is forcing students to give answers in JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) and NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test), AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi alleged on Saturday.“On one hand Narendra Modi will not give answers in Question Hour citing Covid-19, on the other hand you ask students to go and answer questions in JEE and NEET. This is his governance,” Owaisi told reporters when asked about the Question Hour.

“We don’t know whether we can raise questions on Covid-19 crisis and have debates on what’s happening in eastern Ladakh as there is no Question Hour,” Owaisi said. He said the government with its brute majority could bring ordinances and make them into laws.“In an ideal situation we should have Question Hour,” the Hyderabad MP added.

He said PMs of several countries were holding press meets on Coronavirus-related issues, whereas Modi just puts out video messages. Meanwhile, Owaisi thanked CM K Chandrasekhar Rao for going ahead with the construction of the two mosques and the temple at the same places inside the upcoming Secretariat complex.