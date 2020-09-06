STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Yes to NEET, but no to Q Hour, fumes Asad

He said PMs of several countries were holding press meets on Coronavirus-related issues, whereas Modi just puts out video messages. 

Published: 06th September 2020 12:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Central government which dropped Question Hour from the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament citing Covid-19, is forcing students to give answers in JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) and NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test), AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi alleged on Saturday.“On one hand Narendra Modi will not give answers in Question Hour citing Covid-19, on the other hand you ask students to go and answer questions in JEE and NEET. This is his governance,” Owaisi told reporters when asked about the Question Hour.

“We don’t know whether we can raise questions on Covid-19 crisis and have debates on what’s happening in eastern Ladakh as there is no Question Hour,” Owaisi said. He said the government with its brute majority could bring ordinances and make them into laws.“In an ideal situation we should have Question Hour,” the Hyderabad MP added. 

He said PMs of several countries were holding press meets on Coronavirus-related issues, whereas Modi just puts out video messages. Meanwhile, Owaisi thanked CM K Chandrasekhar Rao for going ahead with the construction of the two mosques and the temple at the same places inside the upcoming Secretariat complex.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (File Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 schedule: MI v CSK in tournament opener
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp