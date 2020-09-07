STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2,574 fresh COVID-19 cases, nine deaths reported in Telangana

According to the medical bulletin issued by the State government, Telangana has 4,646 vacant oxygen beds and 1,603 vacant ICU beds.

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 2,574 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the tally to 1,40,969. The State also reported nine more deaths, taking the toll to 886. Over 62,736 tests were conducted on the day and the reports of 3,129 people are still awaited. 

The number of active cases in the State stands at 32,553, of which 25,449 are under home isolation. Over 2,927 patients recovered from the disease on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,07,530. 
Of the 2,574 news cases, 325 were from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

Among the districts, the highest number of cases were reported from Rangareddy (197), Medchal (185), Nalgonda (158), Karimnagar (144), Khammam (128), Warangal Urban (117), Suryapet (102), Siddipet (88) and Suryapet (82). 

According to the medical bulletin issued by the State government, Telangana has 4,646 vacant oxygen beds and 1,603 vacant ICU beds. The fatality rate in the State is 0.62 per cent, against the national average of 1.71 per cent. 

