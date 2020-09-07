Corruption is at its peak in Telangana: State Congress chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy said public resentment towards the TRS government is on the rise and people are looking at Congress as their saviour. He asked the party cadre to strengthen the party at the grassroots level and focus on public issues.

Addressing the DCC presidents at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday, Uttam said the party is very strong in rural areas due to their efforts. "People are not happy with the TRS government. Corruption is at its peak and TRS leaders are accumulating illegal wealth," he said.

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka asked TPCC spokespersons to gather data on agriculture, unemployment, Covid-19, the Srisailam fire accident and the 2BHK scheme, among others.