STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Farmers in Telangana's Jukkal wait eagerly for lift irrigation scheme on Manjeera river

The MLA added that the process was delayed due to the pandemic, and hoped that the officials would lay the scheme’s foundation stone before Dasara festival.

Published: 07th September 2020 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Irrigation

For representational purposes

By MVK Sastry
Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: Elected representatives and farmers from the Jukkal Assembly constituency are confident that very soon, the Irrigation department will complete the process of calling tenders for the Nagamadugu Lift Irrigation Scheme on the Manjeera river.

Speaking to Express, Jukkal MLA Hanumanth Shinde said the government had sanctioned the scheme two years ago, while the administrative clearance was provided later. On his request, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had directed the officials to complete the tender process. 

The MLA added that the process was delayed due to the pandemic, and hoped that the officials would lay the scheme’s foundation stone before Dasara festival.

Recently, the issue was brought to the notice of the Chief Minister Shinde, after which Rao directed the Irrigation Department officials to complete the tender process. Though the Nizamsagar medium irrigation project is situated at Achhapet village in the same Assembly constituency, Jukkal has never received its benefits. Koulas Nala project and the proposed Lendi Interstate project also do not completely fulfil the needs of all the villages.

It was in the wake of this that the Irrigation Department designed Nagamadugu Lift Irrigation Scheme on the Manjeera river by utilising 1.5 tmcft to provide assured irrigation facilities to around 40,000 acres in as many as 50 villages situated in themandals of Nizamsagar, Pitlam, Peddakodapagal and Madnoor.

The estimated cost of the scheme is Rs 468 crore. The scheme will constructed between the villages of Jakkapur and Komarancha. The farmers of all 50 villages currently depend on rainwater for cultivation. 

The Irrigation Department has also completed desilting works in tanks under Mission Kakatiya programme. Now, through the scheme, water will be supplied to these tanks and used for cultivation of crops.

During monsoon this year, Manjeera river received more than 20 tmcft of water from Singitham, Kalyani and Nallavagu water diversion schemes and rains. Every year, the river receives good inflows. Due to this, farmers are eagerly waiting for the new scheme.     

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jukkal Assembly constituency Nagamadugu Lift Irrigation Scheme Manjeera river Telangana Irrigation department
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (File Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 schedule: MI v CSK in tournament opener
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp