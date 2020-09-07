Farmers in Telangana's Jukkal wait eagerly for lift irrigation scheme on Manjeera river

MVK Sastry By

Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: Elected representatives and farmers from the Jukkal Assembly constituency are confident that very soon, the Irrigation department will complete the process of calling tenders for the Nagamadugu Lift Irrigation Scheme on the Manjeera river.

Speaking to Express, Jukkal MLA Hanumanth Shinde said the government had sanctioned the scheme two years ago, while the administrative clearance was provided later. On his request, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had directed the officials to complete the tender process.

The MLA added that the process was delayed due to the pandemic, and hoped that the officials would lay the scheme’s foundation stone before Dasara festival.

Recently, the issue was brought to the notice of the Chief Minister Shinde, after which Rao directed the Irrigation Department officials to complete the tender process. Though the Nizamsagar medium irrigation project is situated at Achhapet village in the same Assembly constituency, Jukkal has never received its benefits. Koulas Nala project and the proposed Lendi Interstate project also do not completely fulfil the needs of all the villages.

It was in the wake of this that the Irrigation Department designed Nagamadugu Lift Irrigation Scheme on the Manjeera river by utilising 1.5 tmcft to provide assured irrigation facilities to around 40,000 acres in as many as 50 villages situated in themandals of Nizamsagar, Pitlam, Peddakodapagal and Madnoor.

The estimated cost of the scheme is Rs 468 crore. The scheme will constructed between the villages of Jakkapur and Komarancha. The farmers of all 50 villages currently depend on rainwater for cultivation.

The Irrigation Department has also completed desilting works in tanks under Mission Kakatiya programme. Now, through the scheme, water will be supplied to these tanks and used for cultivation of crops.

During monsoon this year, Manjeera river received more than 20 tmcft of water from Singitham, Kalyani and Nallavagu water diversion schemes and rains. Every year, the river receives good inflows. Due to this, farmers are eagerly waiting for the new scheme.