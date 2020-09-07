Kin of Gulf migrants from Telangana seek IT minister KT Rama Rao's help

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The families of Telangana natives who are stuck in the Gulf amid the pandemic wrote a letter to IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday, urging him to bring them home. Activist Shaik Chand Pasha, who co-wrote the letter, said that the workers had migrated to the Gulf in search of employment, and were stranded without income.

They also requested the Minister to streamline the NRI cell for the welfare of Gulf migrants. Pasha said that due to the lack of a livelihood, some of the workers were resorting to extreme measures like suicide. In the recent past, a man named Regunta Gangaram from Jagtial district had set himself on fire in Kuwait, unable to bear the mounting pressure of the pandemic, Pasha added.