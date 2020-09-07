NIA summons Varavara Rao's sons-in-law K Satyanarayana, KV Kurmanath in Bhima Koregaon case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has summoned English and Foreign Languages University Professor K Satyanarayana and KV Kurmanath, a Hyderabad based senior journalist, to appear before it as a witness under section 91, 160 of CrPC in connection with Bhima Koregaon case on September 9 (Wednesday). Both of them are sons-in-law of jailed revolutionary poet P Varavara Rao.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Prof Satyanarayana said, "I stated then that I was in no way connected to the Bhima Koregaon case. The fact of Varavara Rao being my father-in-law was used to raid my house and cause mental agony. It is a fact that I am related to Varavara Rao but I reiterate that I have no connection with the Bhima Koregaon case."

"The NIA notice adds to our family distress at a time when Varavara Rao's health condition is not very good and the pandemic is fast spreading in Mumbai. I was summoned to Mumbai in these terrible times," he added.

In August 2018, Satyanarayana's residence was raided by NIA under the pretext of collecting evidence against Varavara Rao.