No recruitment happening for permanent posts in Telangana Health department since 2014

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: No recruitment for permanent posts has taken place in the Medical and Health Department since the State’s formation in 2014, according to a reply given by the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) to a RTI query sought by Sudheer Jalagam.

They stated that while there have been no recruitments for permanent posts since 2014, the department had notified the Telangana State Public Service Commission of recruitment to seven posts in the TVVP - radiographer, physiotherapist, lab technician, dark room assistant, pharmacist grade-II, ophthalmic officer and refractionist.

The Institute of Preventive Medicine, one of the important public health institutions in Telangana, employs 57 personnel on outsourced basis, including the scientists and technicians working in its Covid-19 and Swine Flu labs.

According to the reply submitted by the IPM to the RTI query by the same person who sought information from TVVP, four scientists, seven lab technicians and five data entry operators working for the Covid-19 labs are recruited on an outsourced basis. Also, one lab assistant and skilled worker for the Swine Flu lab, along with eight sample takers, are working in IPM on outsourced basis.

The same has been the case with the Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC).