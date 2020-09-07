Panchayat workers in Telangana's Nalgonda say no to extra work

A Seshacharyulu By

Express News Service

NALGONDA: Contract workers of gram panchayats in the district are preparing to protest against the State government’s order directing them to clean government schools and Anganwadi centres in addition to their regular work.

There are 844 gram panchayats in the district and each has two to four multipurpose contract workers. There are one or more government primary schools, high schools and two Anganwadi centres in each gram panchayat.

During the end of August, the State government ordered all sweepers and scavengers, who were temporarily working in government schools, to stop working and handed over the work to the gram panchayat multuli-purpose workers.

The workers are demanding that the order be withdrawn and to hire other staff for cleaning schools and Anganwadi centres. They say it would be difficult to do the cleaning activities in addition to their regular taks of cleaning the streets, drainages and supply drinking water.