Telangana government to award 16 teachers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has selected 16 teachers from across the State for its 2020 teachers awards. The teachers include government junior college (GJC) teachers, junior lecturers (JL), principals and vocational course teachers.

Special Chief Secretary to the government Chitra Ramachandran issued an order with the names of the teachers who have been selected for the awards: B Dhanaraju (Principal of GJC, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda) B Sridhar Rao (Principal of GJC, Sultanabad, Peddapalli), Sulochana Rani (Principal of GJC, Mulakalapalli, Kothagudem), Narendra Kumar (Principal of GJC, Nalgonda), Syed Abdul Hameed (JL, Chemistry, GJC Hyderabad), T Narasimha (JL, Maths, Nalgonda), R Jyothsna (JL, English in GJC Jangaon), D Rajashekhar (JL,Botany, GJC Nalgonda), M Raghuram (JL, Maths, GJC, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar) and S Shailaja, (JL, Maths, GJC, YCMS in Hyderabad).

Dr Selma Raja Kumari, a JL of a vocational course at GJC, Falaknuma in Hyderabad, was also among the awardees. Ramachandran has directed the Board of Intermediate Education Secretary, Syed Omer Jaleel, to felicitate the awardees.