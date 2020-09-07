STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana Planning Board to push for paying private teachers monthly

The representatives of private teachers, lecturers and professors of technological institutes called on Vinod Kumar at his residence on Sunday.

Published: 07th September 2020 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Private teachers and lecturers call on Telangana State Planning Board Vice-Chairman Vinod Kumar at his residence in Hyderabad on Sunday

Private teachers and lecturers call on Telangana State Planning Board Vice-Chairman Vinod Kumar at his residence in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo| Special arrangment)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar assured private teachers and lecturers that he would recommend the government to amend the Telangana Education Act, 1982 to ensure that they are paid monthly. 

The representatives of private teachers, lecturers and professors of technological institutes called on Vinod Kumar at his residence on Sunday. He said that 52 per cent of the students, including degree, engineering and medical, are studying in private institutions and it is the moral responsibility of the managements to pay the teaching and non-teaching staff monthly.

"Private managements should not forget their duty of financially safeguarding their staff. I will recommend the government to amend the Education Act to pay the salaries of staff soon after collecting tuition fees," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
B Vinod Kumar Telangana State Planning Board Telangana private teachers
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (File Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 schedule: MI v CSK in tournament opener
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp