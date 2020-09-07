Telangana Planning Board to push for paying private teachers monthly

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar assured private teachers and lecturers that he would recommend the government to amend the Telangana Education Act, 1982 to ensure that they are paid monthly.

The representatives of private teachers, lecturers and professors of technological institutes called on Vinod Kumar at his residence on Sunday. He said that 52 per cent of the students, including degree, engineering and medical, are studying in private institutions and it is the moral responsibility of the managements to pay the teaching and non-teaching staff monthly.

"Private managements should not forget their duty of financially safeguarding their staff. I will recommend the government to amend the Education Act to pay the salaries of staff soon after collecting tuition fees," he said.