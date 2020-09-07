Telangana: Sons kick 84-year-old woman out of home after she tests COVID positive

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: In yet another incident highlighting the plight of the elderly, an 84-year-old woman belonging to Peechara village of Velair mandal in Warangal (Urban) district, who recently tested positive for Covid-19, was thrown out of her house by her four sons.

According to sources, M Lachhamma, who is partially paralysed, lived with her sons and their family at a house in the village. On Saturday, all of them underwent Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) for Covid-19 at a Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Velair.

Though all the others in the family, including the children, tested negative, Lachhamma ‘unfortunately’ tested positive. After receiving the report, her fours sons decided not to let her stay in their house. They set up a makeshift tent in their farmland and moved her there.

Locals who saw the woman alone in the field late on Saturday night informed the local public representative, who in turn informed the auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) workers. In the meantime, the villagers and local representatives tried to convince Lachhamma’s sons and other family members to take her back and isolate her. However, they turned a deaf ear to the pleas, after which the locals informed the police.

Speaking to Express, Dharamasagar police inspector Md Shadulla Baba said that the elderly woman was thrown out of her house after she tested positive for Covid.

“Soon after learning about the incident, we got to their house and talked to Lachhamma’s family members. They have agreed to let her back in and take care of her,” Baba added.