STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Tiger on the prowl: Fresh pugmarks found in Telangana's Peddapalli district

Additional Collector V Laxminarayana has also alerted the residents of Gajulapalli and Maidabanda villages about the situation and has asked them not to venture into interior forest areas.

Published: 07th September 2020 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Tiger pugmarks spotted in Peddapalli district on Sunday

Tiger pugmarks spotted in Peddapalli district on Sunday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI/ ADILABAD: The Forest Department officials spotted fresh pugmarks of a tiger that has been prowling in the Koyyagutta area, located on the banks of Manair river, at Adavi Srirampur village of Muttaram mandal in the district on Sunday.

The district administration has increased vigil in rural areas along the river banks. Additional Collector V Laxminarayana has also alerted the residents of Gajulapalli and Maidabanda villages about the situation and has asked them not to venture into interior forest areas.

It maybe recalled that these fresh pugmarks were found a day after the Jayashankar-Bhupalpally forest officials found the same of a tiger at Vencharami Hill near Tadicherla village of Malharrao mandal. Though the Bhupalpally DFO had said they assume that the wild animal must have migrated to the neighbouring district, the Peddapalli forest officials have not confirmed if these two set of pugmarks belong to the same tiger.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media, the additional collector said that they have deployed additional forces along the banks of the Manair river and have enforced searches for the tiger. He urged the local residents to inform them immediately if they find the new sets of pugmarks and also requested them not to harm the wild animal if they spot it. 

Adilabad farmers worried

As the forest authorities have not been able to track the tiger that has been prowling in the erstwhile Adilabad district, even after these many days, the farmers of Bela, Bellampelli and Bheemaram mandals are scared to even step out of houses, let alone go to their fields.

According to sources, a tiger has been moving along the Kasipet forest area for quite some time and has been posing a threat to cattle. Though the officials concerned have been on the hunt the for the tiger after many local complained about the attack of the wild animal on their cattle, they have not been able to track the tiger.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana tiger scare Peddapalli district Telangana tiger panic
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (File Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 schedule: MI v CSK in tournament opener
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp