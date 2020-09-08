STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1,802 new cases, 9 deaths in Telangana, cases surge in districts

Telangana detected 1,802 cases of Covid-19 on Monday after conducting 36,593 tests.

A health worker sorts out swab samples while conducting Covid tests

A health worker sorts out swab samples while conducting Covid tests. (Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS) 

By Express News Service

Telangana detected 1,802 cases of Covid-19 on Monday after conducting 36,593 tests. With this, the tally reached 1,42,771. Meanwhile, nine individuals died to Covid-19 and this takes the death toll to 895.Although, less number of tests led to the detection of fewer cases, a clear pattern has emerged about the new hotspots which include Rangareddy, Medchal, Nalgonda, Khammam, and Karimnagar districts. In the last seven days alone, Rangareddy reported 1,372 cases, Nalgonda- 1,064, Medchal- 1,016, Karimnagar- 984 and Khammam- 908 cases. However, the testing infrastructure in these areas remain inadequate.

As per the medical bulletin, there are only 31 Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) centres in Karimnagar, 35 in Khammam, and, 45 in Nalgonda. In comparison, Medchal has 87 such centres and Rangareddy has 60 of them to cater to the population. Even in terms of hospital infrastructure, these districts seem under-prepared to tackle the surge.  

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits has a higher caseload, however, it has been growing at a slower pace compared to the districts. Rangareddy and Medchal which were always trailing Greater Hyderabad area in terms of high cases have not been able to contain the spread of Covid-19 and continue to report steady number of cases every day.

