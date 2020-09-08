STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress to raise 26 issues in Assembly session: Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

He said Congress party would raise the issue of vacant posts in various government hospitals.

Published: 08th September 2020 10:55 AM

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the Congress party will raise as many as 26 public issues in the Assembly session and alleged that the TRS has failed to keep the promises they made in their election manifesto. Addressing the CLP members on the Assembly premises on Monday, Bhatti said that the government had failed in combating the Covid-19 pandemic in the State.

Assembly Speaker P Srinivas Reddy
Reddy checking his temperature
before entering the Assembly
premises

He said Congress party would raise the issue of vacant posts in various government hospitals. Bhatti said that they would raise the issue of illegal construction of irrigation projects by Andhra Pradesh government on Krishna river basin.

He criticised the government for keeping mum even though the AP government had been constructing Sangameshwara project and expanding the Pothireddypadu head regulator.Meanwhile, Sangareddy MLA Jagga Reddy condemned the government’s decision on scrapping the media point in Assembly premises.

Speaker gives Covid tips to the House
Hyderabad: The State Assembly began its Monsoon session on Monday, with Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy reading out tips to tackle Covid-19. The National Anthem was played soon afterwards, and the Speaker asked the members to maintain physical distancing.

Those suffering from cold or cough were advised not to come to the House. Pocharam also urged the members to sanitise their hands after using laptops, mobiles or other electronic gadgets for over four hours. He also advised the members not to touch surfaces of any objects.

