Cyberabad police arrest man who burgled 90 houses in two States, led lavish life

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad police on Monday arrested a man who had broken into and robbed 90 houses in various districts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The police arrested Avula Kiran Kumar, 31, a resident of LB Nagar, who had committed thefts in Cyberabad, Hyderabad, Rachakonda Commissionerates, and Khammam districts of Telangana and Vijayawada, Guntur, Rajahmundry districts of Andhra Pradesh.

The accused has spent a lot of the stolen money at pubs and by staying at luxury hotels.

“When the Kukatpally police were performing night duties, they noticed that the accused was moving in a suspicious manner and apprehended him at Addagutta Society, KPHB Colony.

An iron rod was found on him. Kumar confessed that he had burgled 10 houses in Cyberabad and Hyderabad Commissionerate after he was released from jail in April,” Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said. Police have recovered stolen property from Kumar’s possession.

Modus operandi

Cyberabad police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said the accused would recce areas in the city and its surroundings for locked houses or apartments. He would break into the houses either during night or day time by breaking the lock with the help of an iron rod. He used a two-wheeler without a number plate to reach the houses