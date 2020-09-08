STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Debt drives Telangana woman, daughter to end lives

Originally from Nanded district in Maharashtra, Bhagyasri and her daughter moved to Bhainsa after her husband left the family 15 years ago.

Suicide

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD:  A woman and her daughter were found hanging from the ceiling fan at their rented home in Bhainsa on Monday. Police suspect that the duo killed themselves due to mounting debts.

The deceased have been identified as H Bhagyasri, 40, and her daughter Sinni, 20. Originally from Nanded district in Maharashtra, Bhagyasri and her daughter moved to Bhainsa after her husband left the family 15 years ago. She had been running a beauty parlour in the town to make ends meet. 

Against all odds, Sinni was able to get an MBBS seat at MNR College in Rangareddy district. She had just completed her first year in college. 

Bhagrasri had borrowed huge sums of money for her daughter’s education. When the pandemic struck, she was out of business. Since then, she had been struggling to make a living and pay off her debts. 

Worried that she would not be able to pay the money back, both she and her daughter ended their lives, the police said.

On learning about the incident, DSP Narsinga Rao and SI Rahul visited the spot for investigation. The bodies were moved to Bhainsa Area Hospital for post-mortem examination.

