Kin of poacher attack Telangana forest staff over ‘custodial abuse’

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The family members of a poacher vandalised the Khanapur Forest Range Office on Monday, alleging that forest officials manhandled him in custody. They alleged that P Kishan, who hunted wild animals using electric snares, was beaten up during interrogation. He was unwell and was subsequently admitted to a hospital in Nirmal.

Kishan’s family, on learning that he was hospitalised, pelted stones at the officials, injuring one. However, Khanapur Forest Divisional Officer Koteshwar Rao said that they had found Kishan and another person hunting for a leopard on September 5.