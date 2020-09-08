LRS will give rise to illegal layouts: PIL in Telangana HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A public interest litigation has been filed in the Telangana High Court challenging the GO 131 issued by the State Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department on August 31 this year for regularisation of unapproved and illegal layouts under the Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS) in both rural and urban areas in the State. Such a scheme will encourage the people to have illegal layouts and construct buildings with a view that the government will regularise their buildings at a future date, the petitioner said.

The petitioner, Forum for Good Governance, an NGO, represented by its secretary M Padmanabha Reddy, submitted that presently, unauthorised layouts are spread all over HMDA and GHMC limits and also in smaller towns and gram panchayats. If these illegal layouts are regularised by collecting fee then there is no purpose in having any development plan and the existing plans and various Acts and Rules will become irrelevant.

The State Chief Secretary, Chief Secretary to MAUD, Principal Secretary to Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Commissioners of GHMC and HMDA are named as the respondents. Meanwhile, the HC on Monday directed the State government to file a detailed report informing the number of applications received and rejected under the Building Regularisation Scheme (BRS). The bench directed the State to ensure that no illegal constructions takes place in the name of BRS.The bench posted the matter to October 9 for further hearing.