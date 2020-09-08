STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No intention to launch a national party: KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday made it clear that, as of now, he has no intention to float a national party.

Speaking at the TRS Legislature Party (TRSLP) meeting here, Rao dismissed as baseless the reports appearing in a section of the media, claiming that he would float a new national party called Naya Bharat. While stating that he has no such plans, Rao said that if there were any such plans, he would discuss them with the party leaders before taking a final decision.

Rao also exuded confidence that the TRS would win close to 100 seats in the forthcoming GHMC polls. He told Ministers, MLAs and MLCs that he had conducted a survey on GHMC polls and the report came in favour of TRS. According to Rao, the TRS would win 94 to 105 divisions out of 150. In the last GHMC polls, the TRS won 99 seats.

