No plan to float national party: KCR

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday made it clear that, as of now, he has no intention to float a national party. Speaking at the TRS Legislature Party (TRSLP) meeting here, Rao dismissed as baseless the reports appearing in a section of the media, claiming that he would float a new national party called Naya Bharat. While stating that he has no such plans, Rao said that if there were any such plans, he would discuss them with the party leaders before taking a final decision. Rao also exuded confidence that the TRS would win close to 100 seats in the forthcoming GHMC polls.

KCR told Ministers, MLAs and MLCs that he had conducted a survey on GHMC polls and the report came in favour of TRS. According to Rao, the TRS would win 94 to 105 divisions out of 150. In the last GHMC polls, the TRS won 99 seats. Rao also felt that the Congress party was very weak in the GHMC limits. He also told his party men that the BJP may win one or two seats over the its present strength. Though the BJP gained some popularity in the GHMC, its tally would not increase in the polls, Rao reportedly said.

The Chief Minister also exuded confidence that the TRS candidate would win Dubbaka Assembly bypoll. While asking his party leaders not to believe in social media campaign, he said: “It is not social media, it is anti-social media.” Rao said the new Revenue Bill would be introduced on Wednesday. The Bill is aimed at curbing land grabbing, corruption and ‘dadagiri’, Rao said.