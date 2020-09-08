No respite from hot, dry weather for next 3-4 days in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The weather continued to remain hot with maximum temperatures 2-5 degree Celsius above normal at most places across Telangana on Monday, and the same is expected to continue for the coming three-four days in the State, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Explaining the factors leading to the existing weather conditions, Meteorologist at IMD, Hyderabad B Raja Rao said there are no upper air cyclonic circulations or troughs over Telangana, while there is a lack of incursion of moisture from Bay of Bengal into the State. As a result, there is not much cloud formation over the region, resulting in hot and dry days.

According to IMD, Hyderabad recorded a maximum temperature of 33.8 degree Celsius while Hakimpet on the outskirts of the city recorded 33.6 degree Celsius — 3.1 and 4.6 degree Celsius above normal, respectively.Nizamabad and Khammam recorded maximum readings of 35.6 degree Celsius, which are 4.5 degree Celsius and 3.5 degree Celsius above normal respectively. Adilabad recorded the highest temperature in the State at 35.8 degree Celsius. Most places are also reporting minimum temperatures one-three degree Celsius above normal.

The overall rainfall in the monsoon season until now has been 34 per cent above normal for Telangana, as the State received 857.9 mm rain against the normal of 638.3 mm. However, in the past 10 days, most districts have not experienced much rainfall or thunderstorm activity. On Monday, only a handful of places around Greater Hyderabad and erstwhile Adilabad district received light rain, while the highest rainfall in the State was 39.5 mm at Madhapur in the city.

As per the IMD forecast, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning will occur at isolated places across the State for the next three-four days, with a few places experiencing light rainfall.