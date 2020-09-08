STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Provide more helplines: Telangana HC to government

The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Viijaysen.

Published: 08th September 2020 10:46 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Monday directed the State government to file its counter affidavit in the PILs seeking direction to the authorities of the government and private hospitals to test and extend medical aid to the Covid-19 patients approaching them. 

Further, the bench directed the government to provide more helpline numbers apart from the existing ‘104’ and to ensure their effective functioning.

The helpline facility will be beneficial if the staff concerned respond properly, the bench observed.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Viijaysen Reddy passed the order in two PILs - one filed by P Srikanth complaining that a private hospital refused to admit his wife who was suffering with breathing problem and the staff had insisted that he furnish a Covid-19 test report prior to her admission. 

In another PIL, advocate Smriti Jaswal sought more operative helpline numbers with requisite information. After hearing both the PILs, the bench issued notices to the State government, Gandhi and Osmania General Hospitals, and other hospitals concerned to respond to the petitioner’s contentions. Matter was posted to September 24 for further hearing.

