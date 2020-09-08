Telangana legislature urges Centre to confer Bharat Ratna on former PM Narasimha Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ongoing monsoon session of the Telangana legislature unanimously adopted a resolution on Tuesday urging the central government to confer the Bharat Ratna on former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao moved a motion in this regard in the state Legislative Assembly.

The Assembly took up a debate on the ongoing birth centenary celebrations of PV Narasimha Rao. Moving the motion, the Chief Minister recalled and lauded the services of Narasimha Rao for introducing economic and land reforms.

The state government started the year-long birth centenary celebrations of Narasimha Rao on June 28 this year.

The Chief Minister said that while Jawaharlal Nehru was the "architect of modern India", Narasimha Rao was the 'architect of global India".

Opposition Congress party floor leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other members supported the government motion.

Meanwhile, the state Legislative Council too adopted a resolution urging the Centre to confer the Bharat Ratna on Narasimha Rao.

The legislature also adopted a resolution urging that Narasimha Rao's statue be erected in the Central Hall of Parliament and that the University of Hyderabad be named after him.

Meanwhile, the AIMIM boycotted Tuesday's Assembly and Council session as it could not support the government resolution. "AIMIM cannot support the resolution and cannot take part in the discussion on the centenary celebrations of late PV Narasimha Rao," an official release from the party said.