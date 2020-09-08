STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana literacy rate fourth lowest among big States

State seventh-lowest in the country at imparting free education.

Published: 08th September 2020 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Schoolchildren attend online classes in Karimnagar town on Monday

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Telangana has the fourth-lowest literacy rate at 72.8 percent, and second-lowest literacy rate among rural women at 53.7 per cent among all large states in the country. This data has been provided in the report titled ‘Household Social Consumption on Education in India’ by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.  Numbers presented in the report highlight various issues pertaining to literacy and education.

One such flaw is the discontinuation of education by many before the age of 20. While the percentage of persons receiving education is above 94 per cent in the age group 6-17 years in Telangana, this drops severely to just 30.9 per cent in the age group 18-23 years, and a meagre 1.5 per cent in the age group 24-29 years.According to the report, Telangana stands eighth among 22 states in students pursuing technical/professional courses, at just 5.3 per cent. This is  the lowest among all south Indian states. 

Telangana has the seventh-lowest percentage of people in the country receiving free education. Only 37.1 per cent of the population aged 3-35 years in the State has received free education. In contrast, the State has one of the highest proportion of students studying in private institutions.

According to the report, the proportion of students studying in private unaided institutions from primary to higher secondary level is highest in the State. At the graduation level, it is the second-highest.

Coming to the expenditure on education, the State is fourth costliest when it comes to expenditure per student on ‘general courses’ in higher education at Rs 13,095, and seventh costliest in technical education at Rs 47,348.

Gender gap in literacy more pronounced in the State
According to the National Statistical Office (NSO) data on literacy, 15.4 per cent more males are literate than females in Telangana - the highest gap in all the southern states. As per the report, there is also a huge difference in the literacy rate of women in urban and rural areas. Only 4.2 per cent of women in the State are graduates in rural areas, compared to 21.2 percent in urban areas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana education Telangana
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (L) and Kangana Ranaut (File photos)
"You are not Maharashtra": Kangana Ranaut's message for Sanjay Raut
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp