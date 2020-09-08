Telangana man held for raping 6-year-old daughter

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: A 35-year-old man was arrested by the police for allegedly raping his six-year-old daughter in a village under Indrakaran police station limits in Sangareddy district on Monday. According to Sangareddy DSP P Sridhar Reddy, on Monday the police received a complaint from the victim’s mother, who said that her husband had raped their daughter for the past several days.

Police registered a case and sent the victim to the government hospital to undergo medical tests. The medical report confirmed the sexual assault on the minor. Later, the accused was arrested and sent to judicial remand.