TS-EAMCET 2020 from September 9, check exam and Covid-specific details here

The Engineering exam would be conducted in four days beginning on September 9 and followed by 10, 11, and 14.

Published: 08th September 2020 03:38 PM

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) Hyderabad, will conduct TS-EAMCET (Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary) Common Entrance Test) for 'Engineering' candidates from Wednesday (September 9). As many as, 1.42 lakh candidates have applied for the engineering stream.

TS EAMCET-2020 Convenor, Goverdhan Reddy said, "Of 1.45 lakh applicants 1.35 lakh candidates have downloaded their hall tickets to attend the exam."

The Engineering exam would be conducted in four days beginning on September 9 and followed by 10, 11 and 14, of the same month. The exam is to be conducted in two sessions: Morning session is between 9 am to 12 pm and the afternoon session is between 3 pm to 6 pm.

"Around 17,000 candidates will be writing the exam in each session at 20 test zones (Including four in Andhra Pradesh) with over 90 exam centres. Just a little over 100 candidates will be appearing for the exam in one session from each exam centre," said Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCH) Chairman, T Papi Reddy told Express.

"Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to keep Covid-19 protocol in a place akin to that of what was seen in NTA's JEE exam will be followed for all the Common Entrance Test (CET) Exams, including EAMCET," he added.

"The attestation on the online application form by a Gazetted Officer or College Principal where the candidate last studied is not mandatory this year. So as students don't have to travel afar," EAMCET Convenor said.

The candidate will be permitted into the Examination hall one and a half hours before the commencement of the test and will not be allowed into the examination hall once the examination has commenced, not even if the candidate is late by a minute.

The candidates have to maintain social distancing starting from entrance into the exam hall and shall maintain it until they exit. They also cannot gather in front of exam halls.

The candidates are required to bring their own face masks and a ball pen. They are also allowed to bring gloves, personal hand sanitizer of 50 ml and transparent water bottle. All candidates are asked to bring a signed self-declaration stating that they are not Covid-19 positive or are identified as a potential carrier of the COVID-19.

This year, over 78,000 students have applied TS-EAMCET 'Agriculture, Pharmacy and Veterinary' streams exam that is scheduled to be conducted on September 28 and 29, and the hall tickets for the same would be made available from September 21 to 25.

Candidates who are experiencing cough, cold, sneezing, fever, need to inform in advance to the authorities at the test centre.

