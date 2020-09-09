ACB raids residence of additional collector in Telangana after Rs 1.12 crore bribe allegation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: ACB sleuths raided the house of Medak district Additional Collector G Nagesh at Machavaram on Wednesday morning, after receiving a complaint that he had taken a bribe of Rs 1.12 crore from a farmer in Narsapur village to issue an NOC for land measuring 112 acres.

He also allegedly got a piece of the land worth Rs 1 crore transferred to his name in return for the favour.

The ACB sleuths are also carrying out simultaneous raids in the houses of some other revenue department officials whose involvement is also suspected.

According to information shared by the Sangareddy ACB DSP Suryanarayana, the raids will go on till evening and only after this will further details regarding the case be shared.

The ACB raids come close on heels to the arrest of Keesara Tahasildar Nagaraju by the ACB sleuths last month.

