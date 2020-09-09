STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM K Chandrasekhar Rao muffling voice of Opposition in Telangana: Congress leader Bhatti Vikramarka

Bhatti said that the Congress alone was in the Opposition in the House since AIMIM members were allies of the government.

Published: 09th September 2020 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MLAs speak to the media after they were given two minutes each to speak on former PM PV Narasimha Rao in the Assembly session on Tuesday

Congress MLAs speak to the media after they were given two minutes each to speak on former PM PV Narasimha Rao in the Assembly session on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka alleged on Tuesday that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had conspired to suppress the voice of the Opposition in the Assembly. He found fault with the ruling party for not allocating sufficient time to Opposition leaders to speak in the House. 

Addressing the media at Gun Park after attending the ongoing Assembly session, Bhatti criticised the CM for trying to conduct House proceedings by omitting the Opposition parties altogether. Such actions, he said, were dangerous for democracy.

"When the people of the State gave a mandate to 19 MLAs of the Congress, CM KCR purchased several MLAs of the Congress. Now he says the Congress does not have sufficient numbers," said the CLP leader. 

It appeared that the Congress alone was in the Opposition in the House since AIMIM members were allies of the government, said an incensed Bhatti. "How can the Congress which carved out the State of Telangana be given only six minutes on the Floor of the House," he asked.

Congress MLAs D Sridhar Babu, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, Seetakka, T Jayaprakash Reddy and MLC T Jeevan Reddy were present.
 

