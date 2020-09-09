STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir takes a dig at AIMIM for boycotting Telangana Assembly

Shabbir said that by abstaining from the Legislative Assembly session, the AIMIM MLAs had proved that they were nothing but a bunch of cowards.

Published: 09th September 2020 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir

Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress senior leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir took a dig at Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen’s (AIMIM) leaders for boycotting the resolution demanding Bharat Ratna for former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao and said that the AIMIM should stop its double standards on the PV issue. 

Releasing a press statement in Hyderabad on Tuesday, he said that by abstaining from the Legislative Assembly session, the AIMIM MLAs had proved that they were nothing but a bunch of cowards. "Abstaining from the House cannot be called a 'boycott'. AIMIM MLAs should have participated in the proceedings and on getting their turn to speak on the resolution, they should have expressed their opposition, before staging a walkout. This is the standard practice," Shabbir Ali added.

He said that the AIMIM leaders should stop playing such cheap tricks to get publicity. Neither AIMIM president Akbaruddin Owaisi nor other AIMIM leaders have the courage to go on record opposing a resolution moved by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he added.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mohammed Ali Shabbir AIMIM Congress Telangana Assembly
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The hospital was built using 128 customised shipping containers measuring 40-ft length by 10-ft height by 10-ft width. (Photo | Express)
Tata Group gifts India's first COVID hospital built from scratch to Kasaragod
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp