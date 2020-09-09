Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir takes a dig at AIMIM for boycotting Telangana Assembly

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress senior leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir took a dig at Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen’s (AIMIM) leaders for boycotting the resolution demanding Bharat Ratna for former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao and said that the AIMIM should stop its double standards on the PV issue.

Releasing a press statement in Hyderabad on Tuesday, he said that by abstaining from the Legislative Assembly session, the AIMIM MLAs had proved that they were nothing but a bunch of cowards. "Abstaining from the House cannot be called a 'boycott'. AIMIM MLAs should have participated in the proceedings and on getting their turn to speak on the resolution, they should have expressed their opposition, before staging a walkout. This is the standard practice," Shabbir Ali added.

He said that the AIMIM leaders should stop playing such cheap tricks to get publicity. Neither AIMIM president Akbaruddin Owaisi nor other AIMIM leaders have the courage to go on record opposing a resolution moved by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he added.

